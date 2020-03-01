Portugal with 70 suspected cases of the new coronavirus

Portugal has today had 70 suspected cases of infection with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), of which 67 were negative and the remaining three are awaiting laboratory results, the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) said.

The data appear in the daily epidemiological bulletin of Covid-19, according to which Portugal did not register, at 18:00 today, any case of infection.

In the past 24 hours, 11 new suspected cases have been reported, down 20 from the number of new suspected cases released on Thursday.

The bulletin only mentions the cases registered in the country. There are two known cases of Portuguese people infected with the new coronavirus who are hospitalized in Japan.

DGS maintains moderate to high the risk to public health in Portugal and reiterates that, “taking into account the global epidemiological situation, it is necessary to consider the possibility of importing cases of illness from citizens from China or other areas with community transmission active ”, namely from Italy, Iran, Singapore, Japan and South Korea.