Portugal’s coronavirus cases surpass 10,000 mark

LISBON, April 4 – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Portugal pushed past the 10,000 mark on Saturday as Health Minister Marta Temido urged citizens to step up their fight against the outbreak as there was still “no light at the end of the tunnel”.

“This fight is not a 100 meter race, it is a long marathon,” Temido told a news conference. “This is the time to balance fear and courage, courage to stay home, to continue helping others, to ask for help when we need it.”

Portugal has confirmed 10,524 coronavirus cases and 266 deaths, with health authorities expecting the outbreak to plateau at the end of May.

Portugal extended its state of emergency by another 15 days on Thursday, and tightened measures to restrict movements, especially during the normally busy Easter holiday period. (Reporting by Catarina Demony, Editing by Christina Fincher)