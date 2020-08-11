Post Office Horizon scandal: Demands for full probe over postmaster injustice

PRESSURE intensified on ministers for an independent judge-led inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Labour warned only a full probe will restore trust after hundreds of postmasters were wrongly accused of fraud and theft. Shadow technology minister Chi Onwurah said the Government’s plans for an independent review did not go far enough. She said a full judicial investigation was the only way to deliver justice and compensation after hundreds of lives were destroyed. Writing in the Daily Express, Ms Onwurah said: “This scandal cannot and must not be swept under the carpet. It was an appalling miscarriage of justice.

“The subpostmasters need the truth, not a box-ticking ‘lessons learned’ exercise that fails to hold anyone to account. “To restore faith in the Post Office, after 20 years of reputations ruined, families torn apart and lives lost subpostmasters, and their families need to understand how these terrible miscarriages of justice could have happened.” The Post Office pursued hundreds of its workers over two decades for missing cash despite having evidence its Horizon IT system could be to blame. Many postmasters lost their jobs and at least two took their own lives because of the stress of the allegations.

Some were jailed while others handed over thousands of pounds of their own cash to make up for the shortfalls in the till. Calls for a judge-led inquiry into what happened have cross-party support. Conservative Andrew Bridgen, who has campaigned for justice for subpostmasters since for a decade, said convictions must also be overturned and proper compensation paid. He said: “By the number of prosecutions, this is probably the biggest miscarriage of justice in this country’s history.

“We need proper compensation for the victims. The Post Office spent tens of millions of pounds on lawyers trying to defend the indefensible.” Julian Lewis, independent Conservative, said it was one of the “worst scandals in public life in the modern age”. Dr Lewis said that if it is proven Post Office executives were aware of the software faults but allowed innocent people to “rot in jail” they should be “brought to justice”. The government said it will launch an independent review as soon as possible and is in the process of finding someone to chair the investigation. The Post Office agreed to a £57.8m settlement after a legal battle with 550 former postmasters but most of that has been swallowed up by legal fees.