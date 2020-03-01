Postponement of elections scheduled for Sunday in Guinea, after rising tensions

The announcement fell with the night Friday, at the end of the television news. A press release, signed by President Alpha Condé, announced, to everyone’s surprise, the postponement of the elections scheduled for Sunday, just 36 hours later. “It’s quite unexpected but it’s good newsSlipped a diplomat.

Saturday morning, after days of tension, Conakry regained his languor from a weekend day. In the peripheries, massively won over to the opposition, the main arteries remained almost deserted. But the risk of collisions seemed, at least for a time, to go away. “We remain cautious and we are always ready to fight“Assured Thierno a young activist from Wanindara, a protest area.

It was partly to avoid a new confrontation that the government chose to postpone the legislative elections and the constitutional referendum on Sunday. Cellou Dalein Diallo, the leader of the opposition, had chosen to boycott these two elections for both substantive and formal reasons. He suspects, not without good reasons, of the change in constitution of serving in reality only as a pretext for Alpha Condé to be able to run for a third mandate. A string already used by many African presidents to cling to power.

As for the legislative elections, “Cellou” estimated them “played in advance“Because of an electoral list”rigged“. Again, the opposition can argue in good faith. According to an audit by the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), responsible for supporting the elections in Guinea, out of the 7.7 million registered voters, almost 2.5 million are doubtful. Faced with the refusal to purge this file, the OIF had decided, on Monday, to slam the door considering itself “not able“To carry out its mission.

It may be necessary to think of a broader revision of the electoral calendar A source close to the presidency

Friday, it was the African Union that gave up sending observers. Finally, the Economic Community of West African States (Cédéao), the regional organization, had also turned its back on Guinea, ensuring that the “situation is not free from all risks“.

Clear pressure from these institutions, yet usually very little criticized. More serious probably, Wednesday, Yéro Baldé, Minister of Education but especially old fellow traveler of Alpha Condé, his “political sonResigned his post. Faced with international rebuffs and the risk of collapse of his entourage, Alpha Condé therefore chose to keep a low profile.

In fact this postponement, if it avoids the worst, does not resolve anything. We did not know its duration which fluctuates, according to sources, from two weeks to a very imprecise “short time“. “If there are only two weeks, it will be useless. It is not with such a short time that we will be able to revise the electoral listRecalls a diplomat. Cellou Dalein Diallo camped on these positions on Saturday, still refusing “the electoral masquerade“.

According to a source close to the presidency, “close negotiations will begin“. “It may be necessary to think of a broader revision of the electoral calendar.The postponement of another election, the one everyone is thinking of in Guinea, the presidential election scheduled for next November, could now be considered.