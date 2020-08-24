Pound to euro exchange rate: GBP plummets one-day boost as Brexit trade talks rumble on

THE POUND to euro exchange rate has seen a series of rapid fluctuations in recent months amid the fallout of the coronavirus lockdown. Now, as Brexit trade talks rumble on, any major decisions could spark further turbulence. How can holidaymakers lock in the best rates?

The coronavirus lockdown has resulted in a major decline for the global economy, with the UK being pushed into its first recession since 2011. However, more turbulence could lie ahead as Brexit trade talks rumble on.

In the past, the promise of a deal has provided a much-needed boost for the pound, meanwhile, the threat of a no-deal Brexit has seen sterling struggle to maintain its strength. “In a choppy trading session, the pound lost ground against the euro yesterday, with reports that a breakthrough was not expected in this week’s round of post-Brexit trade talks putting some weight into sterling as the day progressed,” Michael Brown, currency expert at Caxton FX told Express.co.uk. “Today, those talks will remain the primary centre of attention for GBPEUR traders, with minutes from the July ECB meeting unlikely to rock the boat too much.” He added: “The pound will, however, likely become increasingly driven by political developments in the coming days, as the latest round of post-Brexit trade talks continue in Brussel.” Though the Prime Minister’s spokesperson has shown positivity that a trade deal will be struck, suggesting it could be as soon as next month, EU leaders have so far rejected the UK’s demands – calling them “fundamentally unbalanced”. Despite this, the pound saw some joy yesterday, climbing around and beyond the 1.1 handle for the first time in three days.

It seems that the positive boost has not survived though, with sterling once again plummeting. The pound is currently trading at a rate of 1.1047 against the euro according to Bloomberg at the time of writing. It has suffered a decrease of 0.16 percent overnight. It is thought that yesterday’s short-lived boost could well be linked to the recent rise in UK inflation.

“Data earlier this morning revealed that UK inflation unexpectedly jumped in July, which prompted the pound to spike higher,” George Vessey, UK currency strategist for Western Union Business Solutions told Express.co.uk. “Consumer price inflation rose one percent from 0.6 percent in June, marking its highest rate since March and pouring cold water over hopes of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England. “The surprise rise in inflation beat all the forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists and is a result largely associated with the boost in fuel prices but even so, core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, also jumped 1.8 percent in July from 1.4 percent in June. “The rise in inflation is expected to be short-lived though, as Bank of England policymakers predict inflation to turn negative next month due to the impact of government stimulus measures, such as temporary sales-tax cuts in the hospitality sector and subsidising restaurant meals.”

With travel corridors allowing Britons to jet off to certain holiday destinations, many people will be gearing up to purchase travel money. Yet amid the ongoing fluctuations and political developments, it may be difficult to determine when is the best time to buy. For Ian Strafford-Taylor, CEO of travel money specialist Fair FX, the key is never to leave changing money until the last minute. “Travel restrictions are easing and many consumers are understandably excited to get back out and explore the wider world after months in lockdown,” he said.