Power season 6 ending: Tasha St Patrick’s fate revealed in leaked clip?

POWER fans have been left reeling over the latest mystery surrounding the show – Ghost’s death. With nobody really sure who took the protagonist’s life, viewers have been hard at work in crafting theories for what is going to come next. Now, fans have seen a leaked clip, which seems to show off the end of Tasha St Patrick’s story in the show.

Power has left viewers in the dark this season. After Ghost’s (played by Omari Hardwick) tough episodes in the first half of season six, he was eventually shot by an unknown assailant. Since then, fans have been left with a number of episodes concerning his shooting, eventually leading to the truth coming out about who killed the gangster.

Unfortunately for Power, since the mystery surrounding Ghost’s death aired, the show has been plagued with leaks which supposedly detail the end of the saga. Express.co.uk has chosen not to reveal what happens in these supposedly leaked ending synopsis. However, the latest alleged ending clip released on Reddit has shown off what could happen to Tasha St Patrick (Naturi Naughton) in the final episode. While viewers were convinced Tasha was going to get away from all of the Ghost drama, it looks like she may not be so lucky.

The clip, which has surfaced online, allegedly shows off Tasha’s ending, where she is put in jail. The matriarch can be seen taking off her hair and make-up, and getting in to a prison jumpsuit. These scenes showcase Tasha’s ending, leaving her in a horrific situation, after apparently not killing Ghost in the first place. In fact, viewers have become convinced this proves that Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) was the true killer.

They suggested Tasha would have only taken the blame for Ghost’s murder and been sent to prison to protect her son. Tariq has been at the core of the show for some time – with Ghost and Tasha constantly disagreeing on what they want for their son. Could this disagreement eventually have sent Tariq over the edge, prompting this harrowing murder? And if so, would Tasha have chosen to protect her son at all costs?

Viewers were divided over Tasha’s supposed fate for the end of the show, with one writing on the forum: “Not going to lie, I don’t wish jail on anybody, but this was satisfying to watch.” Another said: “Kinda did it to herself, she protected Tariq.” Other fans criticised the storyline for the final season, with one viewer complaining: “Yeah because she was stupid but the whole storyline was straight trash.” Meanwhile, a fan recently theorised to Express.co.uk about Angela Valdes’ (Lela Loren) ending, and how it could link up with Ghost’s.