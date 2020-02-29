Power season 6 plot hole: Did Tasha actually beg Tommy not to kill her? Power star explain

POWER might be well and truly over but fans cannot help but go over every last part of season 6 with a fine tooth comb. One element of the last series to come under scrutiny is a scene involving Tasha and Tommy.

Fans had been waiting months to find out who shot Ghost (played by Omari Hardwick) and at last, Starz and Netflix viewers were given the answer when the final episode aired at the beginning of the month. However, there are still question marks over some key moments in the series, such as, did Tasha (Naturi Noughton) beg Tommy (Joseph Sikora) not to pull the trigger?

At the end of the season six midseason finale, fans were shocked when Ghost fell from the Truth balcony after he was shot in the chest by a mysterious shooter. The second half of the last series focused on the main suspects and their whereabouts during the build-up to the drug kingpin being shot. While many of the details do add up and help to create the bigger picture of Ghost’s death, there is one part which has caused some confusion. This particular scene caught fans’ attention after many believed it to be shot in a different way by mistake. Power theories: Ghost escaped from Truth ALIVE in huge ambulance clue?

In episode 13 of series six entitled It’s All Your Fault, which was told from Tommy’s perspective, the gangster was seen pointing a gun at Ghost’s ex-wife Tasha before she then walked away and turned around. However, in the final episode called Exactly How We Planned It, which focussed on both Tasha and Tariq’s (Michael Rainey Jr) story, she was then shown falling to her knees and begging Tommy to spare her. Unfortunately for the makers of the show, this detail did not go unnoticed. Taking to Twitter, one fan said: “Power couldn’t make the characters’ perspectives align? “How in Tommy’s episode, Tasha turned her back to Tommy when he had the gun on her but in Tasha’s episode, she was kneeling with her eyes closed. “They thought we wouldn’t notice?”

Another Twitter user said: ”Whoever directed Power [needs]to rewatch [their]work before they put it out. “In Tommy’s episode Tasha turned around when he was pointing the gun at her. In her and [Tariq’s] episode she was on her knees.” A third added: “I just really don’t like how sloppy they got with that last Power episode. “Tommy was about to smoke Tasha two different ways and they thought we ain’t catch that poor editing lmao.” However, one of the show’s stars then took to Twitter to explain the difference in scenes following the complaints. Power theories: Ghost ‘confirmed’ alive as fans spot major gun clue? [THEORY]

Did Tasha beg Tommy not to kill her in Power season 6? According to actor Sikora who has been playing Tommy since the first season of Power, the difference was done on purpose and is not the only scene which varies. “Every episode is supposed to be from a different characters point of you. “It’s a dramatic take on how we remember events happening different from another person. “You will find that every scene is slightly different as they don’t use the same footage.”

Power ended with Tasha being arrested for the murder of Ghost despite her son Tariq actually being the one to pull the trigger. The makers of Power have already confirmed there are four spin-off series in the works with Power Book II: Ghost confirmed to be released in the summer of 2020 with no official release date yet announced. So will Tasha pop up in the spin-off season and if so, will she get out of prison any time soon?

Did Tasha beg Tommy not to kill her in Power season 6?