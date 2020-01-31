Premier League final table predicted by stats experts – Man Utd miss Europe, Arsenal ninth

Premier League football is back this weekend as Manchester United and Arsenal look to recover from below-par starts to the season, but how will the table look when it all shakes out at the end of the campaign?

United have endured their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far surviving calls for his dismissal from as early as September. In fact, two wins in their first nine matches contributed towards the Red Devils’ lowest points total in 30 years, with staff and players alike facing criticism from an irate fanbase. The Old Trafford club have turned things around in recent weeks and a positive run of results over the hectic festive period has seen United rise up to fifth in the table. Solskjaer’s men are also the only team to have taken points off table-toppers Liverpool so far this season, and a thrilling 2-1 victory over reigning champions Manchester City in December was a major morale boost. Cristiano Ronaldo eclipses Lionel Messi in one key Ballon d’Or ranking – Van Dijk 12th

United’s most recent league outing was a thumping 4-0 win against Norwich, moving the club within striking distance of the top four. However, champions-elect Liverpool are next up for Solskjaer’s side and they are not predicted to bring home any points from Anfield, based on the latest stats. A 2-0 win for Jurgen Klopp’s men is on the cards this weekend, based on the percentage likelihood of each possible result in every fixture for the remainder of the season. And United are apparently set to experience five more defeats during the remainder of the Premier League campaign, including sobering losses to Brighton and Everton. Man Utd’s most likely in and out transfer deals rated – Fernandes alternative, Pogba exit

This will leave them agonisingly missing out on European qualification by a single point. Sheffield United are the big winners from United’s poor form, with Chris Wilder’s men securing a stunning fifth-place finish that will put them into next year’s Europa League. Highlights of the Blades season will include a dogged 1-1 draw with Manchester City and a 1-0 win over Tottenham at Bramall Lane. While United’s season is predicted to be something of a flop, Arsenal’s will be nothing short of a disaster as Mikel Arteta fails to turn the Gunners’ fortunes around.

Losses against Chelsea, Brighton and Wolves are tough to take but a miserable defeat to Spurs in the derby could be the final straw for some supporters as they limp home ninth in the table. At the top of the table, a rampant Liverpool cruise to their first-ever Premier League title and end up winning by an astronomical 23 points. The Reds are predicted to win every single one of their remaining fixtures to match Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ from 2003/04. Leicester come home a valiant second, nine points clear of City after the two sides share the spoils at the King Power in February.