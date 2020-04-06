Premier League Rumors: Ceballos Want To Play For Team Where He Is Needed

Dani Ceballos is one of the many players facing a fuzzy future considering his deal with Arsenal will be up this June. With football action on hold, he is aware that even if his deal is up, continuing to play for the Gunners would be a bit odd but necessary.

Regardless, the 23-year-old midfielder prefers to cross the bridge when he gets there. He is fully aware that the coronavirus pandemic is a serious problem the world is facing right now and talking about his future would be irresponsible, Football 365 reported. But wherever he plays next, Ceballos reveals that he just wants to be “important.”

The thing with Ceballos is that he is imminently on his way out of Arsenal. He is on a season-long loan and the deal is set to expire on June 30. Technically, he would be free of his commitment with the Gunners, a scenario he admits puzzles him.

“I finish my contract on June 30 but I would have to [continue to] play for Arsenal [when football returns]. I don’t know how [that would work with his loan technically having finished],” he told El Chiringuito de Jugones.

The key thing for Ceballos is important. He came to Arsenal thinking he would be one of the vital cogs but injuries have prevented him from doing so. He missed large parts of the season and has been on and off the field. And when he was ready to spring back to action, he was met with the sudden halt of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he needs to wait for the season resume – a wait that carries a lot of uncertainty.

One team that was reportedly interested in getting him was Valencia. The only other team that expressed interest in him was Sevilla – a club that can likely be scratched. Ceballos played for Betis and he admits that it would be difficult for him to play for his former team’s fierce rival.

“I would only play for Betis, it is my team and the one that gave me the opportunity to be a footballer. I did not get to speak with Julen Lopetegui to sign for Sevilla,” Ceballos said.