Premier League Rumors: Chelsea, Atletico Locked In Race For Dutch Teen

Chelsea FC now faces stiff competition in the race to sign Mohamed Sankoh. The 16-year-old has been linked to a possible move to The Blues but it appears Atletico Madrid has now expressed interest in the Stoke City forward.

Interest is high on Sankoh who has been likened to Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku. Both Chelsea and Atletico have already had talks with the Dutch forward who has been performing well in the Under-18 level this season. So far, he has made nine goals and issued nine assists. Sankoh was part of the Netherlands Under-17 Champion team which included Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen. Aside from his play on the field, his physical features have also led to Sankoh being likened to Lukaku.

For now, Sankoh will have to stay put in Stoke City. He signed up back in 2018 together with his brother Abdul. Stoke is currently at 17th place in the Championship and is enjoying their third consecutive season in the division, Goal.com reported.

If Chelsea would be successful in its pursuit of Sankoh, the 16-year-old would be the latest addition to the Cobham Training Centre. The Blues have been busy recruiting the past months. One player they were able to snag is Jimi Tauriainien. They secured him in March and is set to formally join the club on July 1.

Aside from Tauriainen, other young signees include Lucas Bergstrom, Bryan Fiabema, and Edwin Andersson. They append a crop of best young talent that Frank Lampard has assembled. The Blues coach has placed a premium on adding young blood, allowing each to play in the first team. So far, Lampard has given eight debuts this season.

There is plenty of work that needs to be done over at Chelsea. In a previous post, it was mentioned how the Blues were trying to lock up Olivier Giroud. The 33-year-old struggled in the first couple of months under Lampard’s watch but it appears he has finally blended in.

Giroud was close to leaving the club during the last transfer window. Ironically, Inter was close to prying him away from the Blues. But the lack of manpower prevented Chelsea from dealing away the French striker and that is now paying off. Tammy Abraham is another player being worked on to get a new deal and more transfers are likely to happen by the next transfer window.