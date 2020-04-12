Premier League Rumors: Chelsea Working On Locking Up Giroud

Chelsea has started contract talks with Olivier Giroud, someone who had a rough and tumble season under Frank Lampard. And while it initially looked like the French footballer was on his way out, things just changed along the way. Now, the 33-year-old seems to be content sticking it out with the Blues, shooting down the interest coming from other teams.

Giroud was close to moving out of Chelsea during the last transfer window. Inter was close to signing him back in January. But with the Blues lacking in attacking replacements, Chelsea was forced to keep the French striker which has turned out well, Goal.com reported.

But until Giroud signs on the dotted line, anything remains possible. Inter remains in play since there was already a verbal agreement in place back in January. A reunion with former manager Antonio Conte remains feasible where he was offered a 2-and-a-half year contract. That could be a key factor in re-signing Giroud to a new lease. Other teams interested in the French footballer are Tottenham and Lazio.

Giroud is one of many top-tier players whose contract will expire in June. However, the word out is that Chelsea may offer him only a one-year deal, mainly because of their policy on players who are over 30. But of course, there have been exceptions to this and the case of Giroud could be one of them.

As far as Giroud’s preference, it appears he is pretty much content with the Blues. Last month, he seemed upbeat and certain of staying with the team. Aware that he has limited playing years left, he reveals that he will have to face his contract situation soon, Goal.com said in another report. And with football action on break, this could be that time.

“And after I think I have two, three nice seasons in front of me. It’s not the time to talk about contracts. But one more time I will take a decision when it comes,” Giroud said.

Any discussions being done now are likely to be sealed verbally. Player contracts are part of the problems that league officials have to contend with. Until some closure is made, all contracts of players are extended until the actual season is officially closed according to a statement.