Premier League Rumors: Fabregas Explains Reason Behind Botched Arsenal Return

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas could have made a dramatic return to the Gunners seeing that the team had the first refusal on the 32-year-old midfielder back in 2014. However, he ended up with Chelsea and most were left befuddled.

That is until now with Fabregas revealing the real reason behind the whole thing. According to him it was the call of Arsene Wenger at that time and 70-year-old manager passed up on the chance to reunite Fabregas with the Gunners, Goal.com reported. He ended up joining Chelsea instead.

It seems Wenger had other things in mind at the time. Fabregas drew interest from other teams when Arsenal passed up the opportunity. Among the teams who expressed interest in the midfielder were Manchester United and Manchester City.

“Once I decided to leave (Barcelona), Arsenal had the first option of any other club and I could not speak to any other club for one week to see if Arsenal want me or not,” Fabregas explained to Arsecast.

“Arsene didn’t give an answer, we just had to wait one full week to see if they responded. Definitely, this was my first option, in my mind I’m telling everyone I’m going to Arsenal – this is what I want,” he added.

Fabregas waited by as much as a week to get an answer from Wenger never did. He talked to the other football clubs who had interested in him but chose Chelsea in the end. A big part of that decision was Jose Mourinho who seemed to have said something to gain the 32-year-old’s nod.

“What he told me, the team he wanted to make, what he thought of me, how he wanted me to play, this is what I wanted,” recalled Fabregas.

When the midfielder decided to join the Blues, most were disappointed with the decision. However, that decision turned out to be a good one for Fabregas, becoming part of the team’s success in the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

Currently, with Monaco, Fabregas knew that there was going to be some backlash on where he ended up. But with his revelation, Arsenal fans now have a better idea of why the Spanish midfielder never made that much-anticipated return to Arsenal.