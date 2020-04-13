Premier League Rumors: Gabon FA President Feels Aubameyang Better Off Elsewhere

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems pretty content over with Arsenal but some believe he best takes his talent elsewhere. But any sensible move for the 30-year-old would best be held off until next season since the French striker still has one year left in his contract.

However, that could all change if Arsenal would be open to dealing away Aubameyang. There are several teams interested in the striker such as Manchester United, Barcelona, Inter Milan and more. Teams may opt not to wait until next summer considering most are being hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it be this summer or next, Gabon Football Association President Pierre Alain Mounguengui feels that the French player should seriously consider a move out of Arsenal, ESPN reported.

“I don’t want to say that Arsenal isn’t ambitious, but Arsenal don’t have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned. If Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he’d definitely find his place there. All Gabonese people see Aubameyang at this level, where he can now end his career at a major club and, above all, beyond individual trophies, to bring home a major competition,” Mounguengui said.

Aubameyang has provided the Gunners with a big boost since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2018. He has accumulated a total of 49 goals in 75 Premier League appearances and Mikel Arteta has made the most out of the prized French striker. But does the Gunners manager have enough talent aside from Aubameyang to win titles?

Winning titles has become an ongoing debate for critics and players. As mentioned in a previous post, there are promising stars who deserve to be on teams where they can cement their legacy. Aside from Aubameyang, Sadio Mané is a player who could shine better if he transfers to another club. Harry Kane is another one being urged to consider a move with former Hotspur Dimitar Berbatov feeling the English striker will reach a point where he wants to be on a team with a winning tradition.

As for Aubameyang, Mounguengui may have a point. But do not expect Arsenal to give up him easily. If ever it comes to that point, any team interested in the French striker will need to cough up big money. Aubameyang has not shown any indication of wanting out for now leaving any transfer possibility no more than a rumor.