Premier League Rumors: Gunners Need Ridiculous Offer To Land Soler

Carlos Soler is on the radar of Arsenal FC but it appears it will take a lot to convince him to make a jump from Sevilla. His name has been linked to the Gunners in recent weeks with Mikel Arteta one of the admirers of the Spanish midfielder. And most know how Arsenal is speculated to spend big come the next transfer window.

But if Soler’s agent, Rodri, is to be believed, it would take a pretty tempting offer to pry the 23-year-old away from Los Ches. He has been with Valencia since joining them as a youth player in 2005 and made his first-team debut in 2016. Soler was also a key figure in their last Copa Del Rey triumph, appearing in 141 games and scoring 11 goals, Goal.com reported.

This year, the Spaniard has made 27 appearances and scored three goals so far. He has been a key player for Albert Celades and is identified with the club. Making matters even more complicated for Arsenal is that Soler signed a contract extension in December that would keep him in Valencia until 2023. It would take €150 million to pry him away from Els Taronges.

Other than money matters, Rodri says that Soler and his family see Carlos ending his career with Valencia. His name is synonymous with the identity of the team and his agent believed Valencia would do well to find players similar to him.

“At the moment, Carlos really identifies with the club and the club identify with him,” Rodri said. “If I were Valencia, I’d look for players of that profile.”

However, Rodri also cautioned that anything is possible moving forward. If Soler gets a better offer, a move out of Valencia remains a possibility. The only question there is time. It may not happen from now until 2023 but the scenario will change once his current deal runs out. For Arsenal, the price is set and it will be up to Arteta to decide if it would be wise to make such an investment.

“A different situation would only arise if it was something very good for him and also for the club,” Rodri said.