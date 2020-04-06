Premier League Rumors: Korean Winger Considering Military Service During COVID-19

Footballers are making the most out of the lull with some using the break to work on their game. Some were given assignments to keep themselves busy while others are going out of their way to help out folks in need during this time of crisis.

Tottenham winger Heung-min Son could be doing something no other footballer may think of considering. With football action on break, South Korean is contemplating completing the required four-week military service while he is in South Korea. Son could have done that in the past but the 27-year-old was given an exemption when he represented his country to the 2018 Asian Games that won a gold medal.

However, it remains that Son still has to complete four weeks in the military and there is a chance he will. It all depends on what lies ahead. If league officials decide to extend the suspension of games beyond Apr. 30, Son plans to look into his military service, Sky Sports reported. The move makes sense but does come with risks.

As most know, the number of infected people and casualties in all countries continue to rise and Son could place himself in a compromising position. The virus has not spared frontlines, claiming the lives of some who are at the front of the COVID-19 battle. It would be a different kind of way to keep himself busy and Son is likely aware of what repercussions lie ahead.

In a previous post, it was mentioned how Son gave an injured Harry Kane some reprieve by stepping up for Jose Mourinho. Unfortunately, that run did not last long after the Korean broke his arm in their game against Aston Villa back in February. A couple of weeks ago, Son was reportedly nearing a return and was scheduled to return to Tottenham to undergo rehab. Unfortunately, that was about the same time when the COVID-19 outbreak started to get out of hand.

League officials initially announced that they plan to finish the current season before starting a new one. But with no positive development on the containment of the coronavirus, even that could be subject to change. Ironically, Kane urged league officials to set a deadline for officials to determine the fate of the current season. For now, all that is up in the air.