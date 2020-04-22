Premier League Rumors: Maddison Comments Turn Off Solskjaer, Red Devils

James Maddison of Leicester City was one of the players high on Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list. However, it appears that recent comments made by the 23-year-old midfielder have turned off the Red Devils coach. There are now reports that Solskjaer has moved on and likely targeting other high profile players.

Maddison was one of several players that Solskjaer planned to pursue. But when the midfielder mentioned he was felt pretty much at home at Leicester City and seemed pretty settled in, the chances of him moving to United now seemed like a long shot.

“It’s been a whirlwind two years and I’ve loved every second of it. I feel right at home at Leicester. I feel like part of the furniture already and I love it here,” Maddison said. “I love the lads, I love the fans, [we’ve got] a great manager, so I’m very, very happy,” he added.

Solskjaer got word of that interview and shelved any intention on his part to try and lure Maddison, The Sun reported. Going after someone who seemed settled in made no sense. Further, the fact that it would take £100 million to pluck him away of Leicester may have not been worth the effort. And based on what Maddison was mentioning, it appears he is set to sign a five-year extension with the Foxes estimated to be around £100,000 a week.

Though Maddison would have been a great addition, Solskjaer diverts his focus on other big-name players. Among the targets of the Red Devils include Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

Of the two, Grealish seems to hold better chances. Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent believes the Red Devils are at the top of the list, followed by Manchester City and Tottenham. Sancho holds even chances but the 20-year-old has one important demand – to become Champions League kings.

In a previous post, it was explained how that could technically be fulfilled with United in fifth place. However, it fails to address having the right team that can win multiple titles. Unless Solskjaer shows a convincing roadmap, Sancho could opt to join Liverpool or Chelsea – two teams that are performing better.