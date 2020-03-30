Premier League Rumors: Mo Salah Hailed As Big Inspiration To Aspiring Arabic Booters

It takes so much to reach a dream and Mohamed Salah made it work. He worked hard to where he is right now and the 27-year-old forward has become an inspiration to all rising footballers. A couple of players from the Arabic world fete Salah, calling him a humble role model that proves dreams do come true.

Among the players who hailed the Liverpool star include Nabil El Zhar. He singles out the humble personality of Salah that makes him all the more admirable. Other former Egypt internationals made their mark in the world of football such as Mido and Mohamed Zidan. But their accomplishments pale in comparison to Salah, a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Goal.com reported.

For El Zhar, there is no denying that the standards have been set high for other aspiring football players. He has his run for Liverpool in the past between 2006 to 2011 but is still keeping tabs with the things going on in the Premier League. With Salah’s influence, he expected more players of Arabic descent to rise to the occasion and possibly increase the number of footballer coming from that region.

“When I signed for Liverpool, everyone in Morocco was supporting Liverpool and now you can see it over here in Asia, in Qatar,” El Zhar said to the Liverpool website. “Mo Salah also because he’s an Arabic player, so they follow him because Egypt is close to Qatar.

During his time, El Zhar was unable to create the same impact that Salah is doing right now. He appeared in 32 games but was overshadowed by his teammates at Anfield at the time. That included the likes of Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano.

“I was comfortable with these guys but I had maybe too much respect,” El Zhar admitted. “As someone that always respects, I’m very respectful, to see this kind of player with you, I’m not saying I didn’t deserve it but you’re always there and say to yourself, ‘You need to do a lot more to get to this level’,” he added.

Salah has raised the bar and one can just wonder if any of the future players can improve on that. Regardless, the 27-year-old is the man of the moment right now – a benchmark that serve as a challenge to the ones who feel they can do better.