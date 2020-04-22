Premier League Rumors: Pulisic Dreams Of Chelsea Team Up With Messi

Christian Pulisic is one of the future rising stars in soccer but the 21-year-old doesn’t mind sharing the limelight with an established star. The only problem is that it appears he is torn between to iconic names – Lionel Messi and Luis Figo.

Pulisic mentioned via Goal.com that he would love to see either Messi or even his professed idol Figo play with him in Chelsea. The chance to play with Messi is unquestionable. He has won the Ballon d’Or award six times, just one more than Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid. He is also Barca’s all-time leading scorer with 627 goals resulting from 718 appearances. For critics, this is something Pulisic can match if his football career stays the course.

When asked to answer some questions via the Blues’ official app, Pulisic had a hard time choosing either Messi or Figo. He admits that Figo was a player he idolized growing up but also wanted to get that rare chance to play alongside a legend in Messi.

“I mean Figo was my favorite player growing up but I definitely wouldn’t mind having [Lionel] Messi on my team. Can I choose both?” Pulisic replied.

With nothing much to do on his end, it was one of those scenarios when someone would be backed to a corner to make a choice. He wasn’t able to, preferring to play it safe and explaining why he looked up to both iconic footballers.

Pulisic remains on the mend after suffering an adductor injury. The closest he came to playing was during an in-house game that Chelsea coach Frank Lampard felt was still a tad below the real Pulisic he knew. He points out how Pulisic is still short in terms of match fitness and it may take time for him to recall the old form that made him one of the players to watch.

For now, all Pulisic can do is make the most out of the lull. Though he showed off on social media he was ready to return, that may have to wait. Most teams are awaiting the final decision of the current season with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to spread. That could help Pulisic heal better and make a healthy return moving forward. The only question now is whether that would be this season or next.