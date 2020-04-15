Premier League Rumors: Rakitic Is Just Phone Call Away From Returning To Sevilla

Things have not gone that well for Ivan Rakitic over at Barcelona and transfer rumors have been overwhelming. With his contract expiring by the 2020-21 season, the 32-year-old midfielder may have hinted at which team could be in the lead — Sevilla.

Rakitic, who played for Sevilla from 2011 to 2014, admitted that his former team still has a place in his heart. And with his future at Camp Nou uncertain, it is a place he would love to return to and for good reason. Aside from his familiarity with the team, his family is still only in Seville.

“I have always said that it would be a great dream to wear that shirt again,” Rakitic said via Goal.com. “Everyone knows it, but it is not my own decision, whether I want it or not. There are other factors involved.”

With Blaugrana, Rakitic only made 10 starts this season. He signed a five-year €18 million ($19.7 million) deal with Barcelona. And while he showed glimpses of brilliance, his stint at Barca left a lot to be desired. He is nearing the end of that deal with several teams expressing interest. That includes Manchester United, Juventus, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain.

But from the looks of it, the Croatian would prefer to return to a team where he had success. Rakitic won a European League title with Sevilla during the 2013-14 season, possibly giving him even more reason to rejoin a club where he played for three-and-a-half years. Rakitic jokes that it may take only a call from sporting director Monchi to get it done.

“Monchi and everyone at Sevilla has my phone number. They haven’t called me yet and recently it was my birthday,” Rakitic said. “I have a special affection for Sevilla, and for the city – I have my family there.”

Rakitic admits he has grown tired of constant speculation on what the future holds. But at the end of the day, he said it will be him deciding his future and joining a team where he will be valued, ESPN reported.

“I am not a sack of potatoes,” he said. “I will decide my future. I want to be where I am valued. If it is here, delighted, and if not, it will be where I decide.”

Rakitic’s plans may have to wait with football action still on hold. For now, he is more concerned about staying in shape due to the lull. As for his future, it appears Rakitic will just cross the bridge when he gets there.