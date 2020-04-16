Premier League Rumors: Rashford Raring To Return, Kane Could Help United Cause

Marcus Rashford is someone Manchester United could have used before the suspension of games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But looking at the bright side, the lull could also benefit the 22-year-old forward. Currently nursing a back injury, Rashford could return good as new – whenever football league officials deem it fit to resume games.

Once ready, Rashford has a couple of goals in mind although the target is clear – deliver titles. United could use his talent once games resume for added leverage once play resume. The Red Devils have been struggling behind Manchester City and Liverpool the past couple of seasons but United has been a different team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Before the suspension of games, Man Utd. is unbeaten in 11 games. They are now just three points outside the top four and through the latter stages of the FA Cup and Europa League. A Rashford return would be a big boost to Solskjaer if he is ready to return to active duty, Goal.com reported.

Rashford believes that United could recall their winning ways moving forward for as long as everyone contributes. And once he does get clearance, he has revealed his lofty goals to Four Four Two.

“Everyone wants to win trophies. As long as the team is successful and we get back to winning titles and trophies, that’s the main thing for me,” Rashford said. “As long as we stay focused, I don’t see why we can’t turn things around and improve.”

Rashford is pretty confident that United can revert to the old team most know. But aside from that, he also wants to deliver a World Cup title to England for good measure. And should he pull those off, there is no question that he will rank among the legends for Old Trafford.

“When you dream of playing for Man United, you don’t only dream of making your debut; you dream of being like Beckham, Scholes, and Giggs. It’s part of the dream as an academy lad,” Rashford said.

Before getting injured, Rashford was having a superb season. He accounted for 19 goals and five assists in 31 games. But for United to be back on top, there are people like Allan McInally who believe he needs help. And one name mentioned was Harry Kane, Sky Sports reported.

“Bring Harry Kane into that team and there’s a different dynamic at Manchester United. He would make them a shoo-in for the top four, and pushing the top two,” McInally said.

Kane has been the subject of transfer talk even though he claims he is content with Tottenham. But as former Spurs player Dimitar Berbatov notes, the chance to win titles could just sway Kane into moving to other teams like United.