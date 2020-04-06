Premier League Rumors: Real Madrid Crowding Liverpool In Race For Napoli Midfielder

There are a lot of moves speculated for the next transfer window and one player hot on the radar of several teams is Fabian Ruiz. The Spanish midfielder has performed well this season and big name teams like Liverpool and Manchester United are now in a mad scramble for him. If the numbers add up, the 24-year-old midfielder could be suiting up for a new team next season.

Aside from the Red Devils and the Reds, other teams who are reportedly interested in getting the Spanish footballer are Barcelona and Bayern Munich. All have been impressed by the performance of Ruiz this season, one that included two goals and two assists in Serie A. Real Madrid has emerged as the new team in the mix after the agent of Ruiz confirmed the team’s interest in his client.

“It’s obvious that there are many important clubs that have asked about him, he has spent three years at a high level,’ Torres said to Canal Sur Radio. “Yes, it’s true that Real has shown interest, we told Napoli. But right now, he must focus on his team. This summer, we will see. He is a midfielder who will mark an era.”

Aside from Real Madrid, Barcelona seems inclined to try to lure the Spanish midfielder. Quique Setien is no stranger to Ruiz, someone he worked with at Real Betis. He sees Ruiz as the perfect successor to aging star like Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, AS reported. The two veterans are expected to leave in the next transfer window and Barca is now looking for young blood to take their places. Aside from Ruiz, other players on Setien’s radar include Carles Alena, Riqui Puig and Alex Collado.

With many teams interested in getting him, Diadie Samassekou of Hoffenheim believes that Ruiz is due for a big pay raise this summer. He admits that Ruiz is one of the toughest players he has had to play with due to his agility and someone who can play with less touches, Goal.com reported.

“I sometimes try to show my friends why it’s so hard to defend. I’ve played against a lot of good teams and players, but people will be talking a lot about Ruiz in the next few years,” said the Hoffenheim midfielder.

However, any deal involving Ruiz will have to wait. With the league on indefinite suspension due to the coronavirus, there is a cloud of uncertainty hovering over the sport right now. The main question right now is whether it would be feasible to expect a resumption of play in the coming months.