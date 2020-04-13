Premier League Rumors: Senegalese Winger’s Stock Will Not Rise In Liverpool

Sadio Mané is undoubtedly one of the best football players right now, but critics feel he is not getting the proper recognition. The 27-year-old winger is performing well but it appears his efforts have been overlooked. And while things are going well over at Liverpool, it may reach a point where Mané may need to move out to take his career a notch higher.

Before football action was placed on hold, Mané was having another fine season with The Reds. So far, he has amassed a total of 18 goals and 12 assists. But some overlook this feat. He is getting overshadowed by other star players such as Mohammed Salah, someone he shared last seasons’ Golden Boot with Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal. The Senegalese had 22 Premier League goals last season as Liverpool finished behind eventual champion Manchester City, Goal.com reported.

Summing it up, Mané seems to be playing second-fiddle and behind the Reds top stars. Aside from Salah, there is also Virgil van Dijk who was singled out as the reason behind Liverpool’s success last season. The Dutch center-back also won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award and finished second in the voting for the Ballon d’Or title. Mané finished fourth behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Seemingly always a step behind, Mané’s only chance to break out may happen if he joins another team. This is the sentiment shared by ex-Fulham and Senegal center-forward Diomansy Kamara if Mané wants much-deserved accolades, ESPN reported.

“If Mané, one day wants to win the Ballon d’Or, he may have to leave Liverpool as the club are maybe not the best advocates for him, despite their outstanding performances,” Kamara said.

For Kamar, Mané’s full potential is being put to waste. Liverpool has not been using him in the right way and such could be unlocked if the 27-year-old forward takes his act to another team. Mané could be a player on the move in the next transfer window although no team has been linked to him as of yet.

For now, Mané remains in isolation as he awaits the fate of the current season. League officials have yet to decide on whether to resume or scrap the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.