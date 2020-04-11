Premier League Rumors: Turkish Defender Has No Reason To Leave Leicester City

Caglar Soyuncu is another promising player to watch and it comes to no surprise that a couple of teams are in hot pursuit. However, the 23-year-old defender has no reason to leave Leicester City – hinting that all links to Manchester City and Arsenal may have no chance of pushing through.

Soyuncu joined The Foxes back in 2018 and has responded well under Brendan Rodgers. He proved to be an able replacement for Harry Maguire who moved to Manchester United for a record sum of £80 million.

His superb showing has drawn the interest of several clubs, most of which came during the January transfer window. However, the defender told Fotomac that he has no reason to leave his current team especially since he was having a superb season.

“I don’t think it would be right to go somewhere right now. ‘I’m having a good season. Above all, I still have a lot to learn,” Soyuncu said.

The Turkish defender has played 30 games for The Foxes but knows there is still a lot left to improve on. When asked about the secret of his success, Soyuncu mentioned how his detailed preparation have helped him blend in with the team and system of Rodgers.

“After the games, we played well, I was preparing myself as if I was preparing for my first game in the first training. I think this has had an effect. We still have the ambition to win. I think this is very important for young players,” Soyuncu said via the Daily Mail.

With his words, The Foxes should have one less player to worry about heading into the next transfer window. But the more important thing right now is the fate of the season. Football action remains suspended indefinitely and it has yet to be decided by league officials on how to handle the rest of the season.

After initially claiming that they will finish this season before starting a new one, the rising number of COVID-19 case may just alter the course. Now, there are some who feel that the season may as well be scrapped for the safety of everyone. If that should happen, multiple players will be left hanging. Fortunately, one footballer who won’t have to worry about that is Soyuncu.