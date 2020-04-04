Premier League Rumors: Vertonghen Figuring Out Future With Spurs

Jan Vertonghen remains one of the credible names in football but the 32-year-old defender has yet to sign a new pact with Tottenham. Playing on for the Spurs remains a possibility but the Belgian wants to weigh things out first before agreeing to a new deal.

As of this writing, Vertonghen has yet to agree to a new deal with Tottenham and this hints at him seriously considering free agency. Since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, the Belgian defender has been guaranteed a regular starting berth. It remains to be seen if this will be a factor since it is an adjustment that he may or may not be willing to take, Goal.com reported.

For now, the plans of Vertonghen are up in the air. He is weighing the pros and cons of staying in Tottenham, aware that his decision could very well be a crucial one. He is aware that at his age, he will have to hang it all up and settle down somewhere. That is what he is doing right now, De Kleedkamer reported.

“I will have to decide what I want in my career. In three to four years, I will go to the place where I will likely settle down,” Vertonghen said. “I have to start thinking about where I still want to live, what language I want to learn, what culture I still want to live in,” he added.

Since moving over from Ajax in 2012, Vertonghen has made 311 appearances. He has scored 14 goals thus far and remains an efficient player that the Spurs could use. Tottenham would love to keep the Belgian around and his agent, Tom De Mul believes a deal between them and the Spurs can materialize, HLN reported.

“We haven’t reached an agreement as yet, but we don’t rule out anything. There’s interest in him as a free agent, but Spurs is a very interesting option for us. The door’s still open,” Vertonghen’s agent said.

Other than Vertonghen, Tottenham seems bent on adding more talent to the team. One player they are reportedly pursuing is Maxime Lopez. Mourinho is an admirer of the France footballer but will need to come up with something big to get Lopez. West Ham and Sevilla have their sights on the 22-year-old as well, making it a three-way fight for Lopez – at least for now.