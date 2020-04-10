Premier League Rumors: Werner Fit To Liverpool, Bayern Munich Questioned

Timo Werner is another young stalwart that several heavyweight teams have on their radar. The 24-year-old striker is covered by Bayern Munich and Liverpool, one of the most consistent and prolific frontmen ever to come out of Europe. And while he seems oozing with potential, a German pro football coach who spent time on Merseyside and in Bavaria during his playing days cannot visualize how Werner can fit in with either heavyweight club.

Dietmar Harman feels that both Bayern Munich and Liverpool are already leaded with goal scorers. The Reds have the likes of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. From that cast alone, adding another striker to the mix is appalling in the eyes of the 46-year-old coach.

“Where’s he going to play? Even if Mane or Salah go, [then] out wide is not his position and the center-forward position, the way they do play, is probably the most crucial one,” Harman said via The Athletic Steilcast podcast. “Firmino is probably a bit underrated in some people’s eyes. He’s a ball-playing center-forward, he probably doesn’t get the goals that other players get but he brings other players into position and that’s certainly not Werner’s game, so [it’s] a no from me.”

As far as Bayern is concerned, Harman is equally puzzled. The Bundesliga champions don’t seem to need a central striker since Robert Lewandowski is their top gun, Goal.com reported. He can’t seem to connect the dots why Han-Dieter Flick would want to add someone like Werner to the mix.

Right now, a straight answer to that may not be available. Jurgen Klopp is reportedly bent on acquiring the RB Leipzig striker and is willing to invest heavily. The same case likely holds true for Flick even if both teams could end up with an overflow of attackers.

The latest on Werner is that his move to Liverpool is all but complete. Inter Milan tried to pull a fast one but it appears their efforts have gone for naught. As far as adding him to the mix, a possible scenario would see him returning to Leipzig on loan. If that is the case, the German footballer could be a wildcard if one of the Reds strikers gets injured or performs poorly.