Premier League Rumors: Zidane’s Unimpressive Second Showing Spurs Questions On Future

When he made his second coming, critics felt that Zinedine Zidane had something up his sleeve to make his second coming memorable for Real Madrid. However, it has not turned out that way and now most are giving their opinion on the second coming of Zizou to Real Madrid.

Zidane ended up returning to the same team he led to a third consecutive Champions League title. He oddly left, saying that a new voice was needed at the helm. Los Blancos considered a couple of names in Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. However, both failed to get anything going over at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real was knocked out of the last 16 by Ajax and left to settle for a third-place finish in La Liga.

With a dip in performance, Real was able to convince Zidane to return on March 2019. However, his homecoming hardly made any difference. The team continues to struggle, losing in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 to Manchester City. Real Madrid now sits second in the league before football action was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Goal.com reported.

Retired Egyptian star Ahmed Hossam gave his take on the second coming of Zidane. He admits that he is following Real, saying that they are his favorite team in the league, AS reported. However, he feels that Zizou’s return has not done much to help the club’s performance. He likens it to marriage, believing the second time is not a charm.

“From my point of view, Zidane did not add anything to Madrid, as there is a saying that says: do not marry the same woman twice,” said the former Ajax and Tottenham striker.

Looking ahead, it will be interesting if Zidane will consider another move. But the fact that he has not yet been able to mold Los Blancos into the team most expect could be a challenge for the 47-year-old manager. There are several teams linked to Zizou such as Juventus but Zidane has opted to avoid such transfer talk. However, he is aware that his performance could dictate his future. He is aware of the business side of things, giving him even more reason to find solutions to Real’s woes.

“I feel supported by the club, yes, that’s clear. The people that work here, we’re all pulling in the same direction. But after all that, I know how this works. I’m coach of Real Madrid today but tomorrow that could change,” Zidane said.