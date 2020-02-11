Premier League table: Every team compared to 2018/19 – Liverpool not most improved side

Liverpool are cruising to their maiden Premier League title, but the Reds are not the most improved team when compared to this time last year.

Liverpool are running away with the Premier League this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently 22 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. However, there is one team that has shown even greater improvement than the Reds compared to last year.

Liverpool are currently unbeaten in the Premier League this campaign, notching 24 wins and just a solitary draw from their 25 matches so far. This form has put them 11 points ahead of their tally at this stage last season, and comfortably clear of reigning champions City who are 11 points down on the previous season. But this deficit is nothing compared to Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham who are all enduring nightmare campaigns. Meanwhile, there is one team that even puts Liverpool to shame when it comes to the most improved side – but how is your team performing compared to last season? Pep Guardiola must copy Sir Alex Ferguson, Man Utd going nowhere – talking points

Victory over reigning champions City on Sunday has lifted the gloom around the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium, but things are still not going well compared to last season under Mauricio Pochettino. Spurs are 20 points off the pace of their 2018/19 performances and the worst-performing team compared to last season. Things are not much better at neighbouring Arsenal, with new manager Mikel Arteta doing his best to repair the damage inflicted under Unai Emery. A bore draw with Burnley at the weekend shows there is still plenty of room for improvement. More dropped points against Wolves mean the pressure continues to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, although the signing of Bruno Fernandes could be a turning point. Nigel Pearson has turned things around at Vicarage Road, but the Hornets boss will be furious at the late defeat to Everton on Saturday. The 2-0 loss to Tottenham was City's sixth defeat of the campaign so far, with the title all-but lost already.

Chelsea have been frustratingly inconsistent under Frank Lampard this season, and the Blues were bailed out by two goals from Antonio Rudiger against Leicester. A poor run of form cost Manuel Pellegrini his job but the Hammers are still struggling despite David Moyes’ appointment, most recently drawing 3-3 to fellow relegation strugglers Brighton. The Cherries endured a woeful run of results over the festive period but back-to-back wins may have saved Eddie Howe’s job. The Canaries are currently on course for relegation, having gained five points less than their previous doomed campaign in 2015/16. Two points from their last three outings against relegation rivals has put the Seagulls in trouble after a bright start.

All change in the managerial hot-seat and Carlo Ancelotti has overseen a four-match unbeaten run as Everton match their 2018/19 tally. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are enjoying another fantastically consistent campaign and are pushing for European qualification once again, while they face Espanyolin the Europa League Round of 32 later this month. Palace have just one win in their past 10 Premier League matches but are still performing favourably compared to last season, highlighting their strong start. The writing was on the wall for Ralph Hasenhuttl after the 9-0 home defeat to Leicester, but a run of five wins in seven has seen Saints shoot up the table. Steve Bruce has quietly won over the Magpies fan base despite a torrid injury list and Newcastle now sit seven points better off than last year after a four-match unbeaten run.

Wins over Leicester and Manchester United were followed up by this week’s draw against Arsenal, showing the Clarets are in rude health. Villa are easily outperforming their previous top-flight campaign, but defeat to Bournemouth could be vital at the end of the season. The Blades continue to defy expectations in the top flight and are currently sixth in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s men are cruising at the top of the table, 22 points clear of Manchester City and 11 points better off than last year. Surprisingly, Leicester beat Liverpool to the crown of most-improved team as Brendan Rodgers’ side hound the top two with 17 more points than last season.

