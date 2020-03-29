Premier League Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Need Big Money To Land Ben Chilwell

Chelsea FC is expected to get even better moving forward and it all starts with the players they can lure in. One player who they are reportedly confident of taking in is Ben Chilwell from Leicester City FC. However, taking in the 23-year-old defender will not be easy with the Blues needing to cough up big money for it to go down.

Chilwell is one of the prime targets of Chelsea heading into the next transfer window. The England defender is aware of the interest but the last say will still depend on The Foxes. Goal.com reported that Leicester City is likely to demand a huge fee for Chilwell if Chelsea is truly bent on getting the 23-year-old footballer.

Leicester City is no stranger to commanding huge fees for transfer to go down. They did it with Harry Maguire who they sold for an astounding $97 million to Manchester United back in 2019. From the looks of it, Chilwell will likely be in the same range although he still has four years remaining in his current contract.

If not for the transfer ban last January, The Pensioners could have already landed Chilwell as early as last January. And now that the ban has been lifted, Chelsea is expected to go out and spend heavily to improve their lineup. They could revisit a deal for the English defender for as long as the asking fee is manageable. If not, Chelsea will likely look at other options if the amount is beyond their reach.

There are reports that the Blues have already ended their interest in Chilwell. They are allegedly diverting their attention to other players such as Alex Telles and Marc Cucurella. Of the two, it seems Cucurella could be a better choice.

Cucurella has been performing well in La Liga and may cost a bit less compared to Chilwell. An estimated cost of getting him ranges in the vicinity of $28 million. However, the Blues will need to make room if ever they take in a left-back. Among the possible casualties include Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso.

Emerson looms as the likely one to go, someone who has not played since Jan. 22 due to his poor showing in a game against Arsenal. But it appears Juventus is willing to take him in if Lampard is ready to let him go.

“It would be nice if Emerson Palmieri, who hasn’t played much for Chelsea, could come and play in Italy,” Mancini said in a recent interview.