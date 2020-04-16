Premier League Transfer Rumors: Sane Moving Out Of City, Headed To Bayern

Another player reportedly switching teams next season is Leroy Sane. The German midfielder has been out of commission since August of last year and was set to return this March. Those plans went up in smoke after league officials decided to suspend football action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sane has a year left in his contract but transfer talk has started to pop up heading into the next transfer window. The interest in the 24-year-old winger may come a bit of a surprise considering he is coming off a delicate knee ligament injury. Regardless, it appears multiple teams are interested in taking him in with Bayern Munich reportedly at the head of the pack.

A possible transfer by Sane was revealed no less by his manager, Damir Smoljan. The reason for the move out of City is allegedly because the German footballer believes he could have better chances of achieving his goal of winning a Champions League title with Bayern Munich, Goal.com reported.

“Together with him, we talk with Manchester City about what the next step could look like. The interest of Bayern Munich is no secret. But other absolute top clubs also contacted us about Leroy,” Sane’s rep told Bild.

The Bundles Liga champions were hesitant to take on Sane’s $109 million contract last year. However, some feel that the 24-year-old could be now available at a slightly lower price since he spent more time in the sidelines due to injury.

Sane is aware that if he stays on with City, his chances of fulfilling a Champions League title may never materialize if he stays another year. The Sky Blues are also dealing with a two-year ban for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. That is under appeal but the uncertainty is yet another reason why a Sane move to Bayern makes plenty of sense.

“Bayern is the only club in Germany that Leroy can imagine as the next step in his career. He sees there the requirements for achieving his big goal of winning the Champions League.”

Aside from Bayern, no other team has been mentioned. If The Bavarians are truly inclined to getting Sane, it all boils down to the demands of City. Though people like Michael Rummenigge feel he can be released at a bargain, the final say may depend on Pep Guardiola and company.