Premium 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Could Be Delayed Until 2021

Apple is reportedly releasing a new premium iPad model that would feature a mini LED display, according to earlier reports. GF Securities Analyst Jeff Pu also predicted that the model would be the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, it looks like Apple fans would have to wait a little longer since a new report claims that the release of the premium tablet could be delayed until next year.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini LED

Since late last year, analysts and tech enthusiasts have been talking about new iPad models with an upgraded design. In Dec. 2019, TFI Securities Analyst and Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo shared that the Cupertino tech giant was working on six products with Mini LED, which includes the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The analyst also claimed that the model would house Apple’s A14X chip and might arrive in the third quarter of 2020.

But, Kuo’s prediction happened before the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of supply chain disruptions, there is a high probability that the release of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro could be delayed. Apple employees, especially its engineers, are now forced to work from home until May 2020. Interestingly, in an investor’s note written by Jeff Pu and picked up by Macrumors, he revealed that the delayed release of the premium tablet is due to its complex design.

Pu predicted in his note that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini LED might arrive in the early part of 2021. Apple tipster Jon Prosser meanwhile claimed in Mar. 2020 that Apple’s new 5G iPad Pro with A14X chip would be launched in the latter part of this year. Prosser, however, maintained that this particular model would not feature any other design changes.

Other Details

In Mar., Apple released the refreshed iPad Pro with minor updates. It houses Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. It also comes with a LiDAR scanner for improved augmented reality experience and better depth in taking photos and videos. This is the Cupertino company’s first update following the release of the iPad Pro in the last quarter of 2018. While these details about the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are interesting, it is worth mentioning that these are not official yet.