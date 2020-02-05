Premium Bonds: February 2020 winners revealed – what were the winning numbers?

PREMIUM BONDS have a monthly draw where lucky winners can win cash prizes that can stretch into the millions. February’s winners have been announced and the winning numbers have been revealed.

Entrants can find out if they’ve won by checking NS&I’s online prize checker, which is usually updated by the second working day of the month. For February, the total prize fund is over £99 million and the total number of prizes is more than 3.4 million. There have been two millionaire winners this month and while most of their details are kept anonymous, some information is shared.

One of the winners is a male from Surrey who had £4,014 invested in premium bonds. His winning number is 50RE855967. The second winner is a woman from Nottingham who had £37,375 invested. Her winning number is 350ZA848545. It’s important to note that for all winners of over £5,000 prize money will not be given automatically. NS&I will need to contact these winners before any action can be taken.

Interestingly, there is a drastic difference in timing between the two jackpot winners for February. The female winner from Nottingham bought their winning bond in January 2019. Meanwhile the male winner bought their winning bond all the way back in October 2002. While NS&I provide a monthly list of high value premium bond winners, it is still worth utilising the prize checker on the website. The prize checker can even be utilised with an Amazon Alexa.

NS&I provide a rough detailing of winners by area but they will only list an area that contains at least 100,000 premium bond holders, meaning areas with less than this may not be covered effectively. Those living abroad may also have difficulty in narrowing down the criteria. NS&I only publish details for countries that have at least 100,00 bond holders living there. If it doesn’t, it will simply be referred to as “overseas”. Anyone living in areas with less than 100,000 holders may have difficulty in identifying if they’re near a winning location. NS&I use a hierarchical system to narrow down a reference point for a winner in a town with less than 100,000 holders. They work in levels.

The first level uses a Royal Mail Postcode Address File (PAF) town. The next focuses on County or Local Authority. Level three focuses on Government Standard Region and the final level is by country. This trickiness with location can all be avoided however by just entering the holder’s number for exact information. For February, there has been nearly 3.5 million prizes total and the winners will be notified via their registered addresses. There is also an ongoing record of all unclaimed prizes dating back to June 1957. They categorise any prize that remains uncashed for 18 months as unclaimed. It would be worthwhile for bondholders to hunt down the details for any numbers they may own. As it stands, there are 1,667,922 prizes worth £63,507,550 won 18 months or more ago and 624 prizes worth £27,600 won 18 months or more ago by bondholders whose names are unknown. Even the oldest premium bonds can still be winners as they do not expire.