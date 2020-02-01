Premium Bonds: NS&I reveals £1million jackpot winners must do this before they celebrate

PREMIUM BONDS may be an option for some savers. Ahead of the February 2020 prize draw results being revealed, some people may wonder what happens should they win a £1million jackpot prize.

Premium Bonds: Have I won?

The winners of the February 2020 Premium Bonds prize draw are due to be unveiled in the very near future. It’s not yet known what the total prize fund is, however many Premium Bonds holders will no doubt be crossing their fingers in the hopes of scooping a high value payout.

NS&I has explained what happens if a person does win the jackpot prize of £1million. Premium Bonds: Have I won? There are a number of ways to check whether a person has won in the Premium Bonds prize draw, and this includes using the prize checker. It can be accessed online via the NS&I website, as well as via the app.

NS&I says it updates the prize checker by the second working day of every month. People who have an Amazon Alexa can look out for the Premium Bonds prize checker skill. Should a person win a prize of £5,000 or more, the prize is not paid to the winner automatically. Instead, NS&I will check with them first by sending a claim form in the post, for the recipient to complete and confirm how they would like to be paid.

NS&I has explained that if a saver reveals the £1million jackpot, their “Agent Million” will visit the winner in person. However, there is one thing which NS&I reminds winners to do prior to celebrating. “Remember to ask for their ID before you celebrate – they’ll always have it ready to show you,” the website states. This is likely to ensure that the person who has visited is who they say they are.

In January 2020, the prize fund reached more than £99million. The total number of prizes in this month exceed 3.4 million. This included two winners of a £1million payout each. While their anonymity was preserved, NS&I revealed some details about the jackpot winners.

One winner is male and from Hertfordshire, who had £40,000 invested. NS&I said the other is female, from Cheshire East. This winner has the maximum of £50,000 invested. The odds of winning for each £1 Bond number is 24,500 to one. The minimum investment is £25, while the maximum holding a person can have is £50,000.

