President Trump looks set to be acquitted in impeachment trial after key vote

DONALD TRUMP looks set to be acquitted in his impeachment trial, with senators voting against calling witnesses or any new evidence.

Democrats had hoped that four swing Republicans would side with them and vote for witnesses. This would likely have extended the President’s trial, and potentially changed the outcome.

But only two of the four Republicans voted alongside the Democrats. This means the trial will go to a vote on whether Trump should be acquitted – something which he is more than likely to win. Senior Republican Party figures had pushed from the start for a quick trial.

Democrats had been particularly keen to hear from former National Security Advisor John Bolton. Mr Bolton has written in his upcoming book that Trump told him to withhold military air from Ukraine, according to the New York Times. This was in exchange for “dirt” on political rival Joe Biden, a Democratic rival. Trump faced impeachment for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. Donald Trump to send Patriot missiles to Iraq after 64 troops injured

There is an allegation that Trump had put pressure on Ukraine to damage Mr Biden. While the other charge was that he knowingly obstructed the impeachment investigation. Wednesday, February 5th will prove a significant day, as it’s when the Senate will decide whether to convict or acquit the current president.