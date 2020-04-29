PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – April 29

SOFIA, April 29 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Some 120,000 jobs have been saved from the restrictive measures to contain coronavirus with a government support scheme that covers 60% of the workers’ salaries, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said. (Monitor, Trud, 24 Chasa)

— Many soccer teams, large hotels and a casino have taken advantage of the government scheme to support employment amid the coronavirus crisis, data showed. (Mediapool, Duma)

— Only the country’s air force will participate in the annual military parade on May 6 due to coronavirus, officials said. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor)