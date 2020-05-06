PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – April 30

SOFIA, April 30 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

24 CHASA – Bulgaria does not plan to use the 2 billion euros swap line it has secured with the European Central Bank for the time being, central bank governor Dimitar Radev told BTV television, pointing that the central bank’s foreign reserves stood at a record-high 54 billion levs ($30 billion). Radev said Bulgaria is ready to join euro zone’s “waiting room” and hopes to see development in the next three months.

— Seven companies – from Bulgaria, Turkey and China have filed bids to build a 10.5-km road, including four tunnels and several bridges aimed at linking northern and southern Bulgaria in a 320 million levs ($178 million) tender, the road agency said. (Mediapool, Capital)

— Bulgarian students will end the education year with online studying to prevent the spread of coronavirus, government officials said. (Mediapool, Capital, Trud)

— Bulgaria has registered some 1,488 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 68 deaths. Some 266 people have recovered, officials said. (Mediapool, 24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor, Sega)

TRUD – Bulgarian banks have rescheduled over 25,000 loans under the six-month loan payment moratorium, or under 2% of total loans in the banks, the head of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria Petar Andronov said. ($1 = 1.8006 leva)