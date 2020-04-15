PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – April 6

SOFIA, April 6 – These are a few of the primary stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not confirmed these stories and also does not attest their accuracy.

— About 40,000 individuals have registered as unemployed since the begin of the coronavirus crisis, Bulgaria ´ s Labour Minister Denitsa Sacheva claimed, adding the rise was not only as a result of the coronavirus however additionally because multitudes of Bulgarians had actually returned from abroad (24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor)

— The southern town of Roudozem declared a state of emergency situation after heavy snow disturbed traffic and also cut off villages (Trud, Monitor)

— Bulgaria ´ s Culture Ministry has actually assembled a list of cultural occasions, including opera, theater and classic songs performances, as well as virtual museum tours, that might be watched online (Monitor, Trud)