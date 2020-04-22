PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – April 7

SOFIA, April 7 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Some 20% of the beer market in Bulgaria has been lost because of the closure of catering establishments – among measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 – and added to this is a decline in sales in shops, the Union of Brewers in Bulgaria said (Trud, Monitor)

— Number of passengers passing through Sofia Airport in March 2020 was close to 53% less than in March 2019, the airport said, attributing the decrease to the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent cancellation of many airlines´ flights (Monitor, Trud)

— Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said that it has signed five framework agreements for maintenance of part of the country’s road infrastructure, worth a total of 86.5 million levs ($48.02 million) (Trud, Monitor) ($1 = 1.8013 leva)