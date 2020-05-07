PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 30

April 30 – The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Cargill Ltd’s Alberta slaughterhouse, which accounts for 36% of Canada’s beef production, will resume operations next week after shutting down because of a surge of COVID-19 cases among its workers. https://tgam.ca/2zK4RB4

** Ottawa is set to ban a number of assault-style firearms and weapons involved in mass shootings in Canada and abroad, including the Ruger Mini-14 that was used during the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre, federal officials say. https://tgam.ca/3f6WFLt

** The House of Commons approved a C$9 billion ($6.49 billion) package of new measures for students during a brief sitting Wednesday afternoon, after the minority Liberal government agreed to several opposition requests. https://tgam.ca/2Wgp6xG

NATIONAL POST

** Canopy Growth Corp is cutting 200 jobs in Canada, the U.S. and the UK as part of an internal restructuring of several departments, the company said in an email. https://bit.ly/3aMLzb7 ($1 = 1.3872 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)