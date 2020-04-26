PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 7

April 7 – The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada will join a meeting of G20 energy ministers on Friday in an effort to stem the collapse in oil markets that has sent the global petroleum industry into a financial crisis. https://tgam.ca/2XbJDWq

** With demand growing for blood tests that can reveal who may have already been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, researchers at Sinai Health’s Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute in Toronto are tailoring a robotic system to process such tests on a massive scale. https://tgam.ca/3e03VrO

** Ontario has restricted the operations of online accommodation services such as Airbnb, issuing an order that limits short-term rentals to those “who are in need of housing during the emergency period.” https://tgam.ca/3bZff5A

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian debit-payments firm Interac Corp is experiencing a surge in digital and contactless transactions as consumers make purchases from home and try to keep their hands clean during the coronavirus pandemic. https://bit.ly/3bQxCtA

