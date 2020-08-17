Preston lockdown: Is Preston back in lockdown? What are the new rules in Preston?

PRESTON is one of several places around the UK the Government is monitoring for signs of a COVID-19 spike which may warrant a localised lockdown. IS Preston back in lockdown, and what are the new rules?

Preston is among regions in the UK which have recently seen a spike in coronavirus infections. Current Government monitoring has opted to keep a close eye on regional infection differences, which may warrant reinstated coronavirus measures. The Lancashire city us one such area, according to new official messaging.

Is Preston back on lockdown? Matt Hancock revealed today Preston would go back into lockdown “at the request of the local area”. New restrictions will come into force from midnight tonight, the Department of Health has said. They added new measures wouldn’t reach the same level as they did when COVID-19 first emerged.

What are the new rules in Peston? Measures in Peston will follow those in areas where lockdown has been reinstated. Restrictions will prevent people mixing at homes or in gardens as localised cases continue. They don’t follow what Boris Johnson branded a “nuclear” option from the beginning of the pandemic, rather they just scale back the new permissions people have had following the spike.

The decision comes as the infection (R) rate rises in Lancashire as a whole. Blackburn with Darwen has the highest rate in the region, with 88.2 cases per 100,000 people. Pendle follows with a rate of 58.6 cases per 100,00, with Burnley in third at 33.7 cases per 100,00. Peston trails close behind with 32.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Here is the complete list of areas which saw a spike in infections: Pendle

Preston

Fylde

South Ribble

Ribble Valley

Blackpool

Rossendale

Lancaster

Burnley

Chorley and Wyre

Speaking about the local infections, Matt Hancock said: “The past week has been difficult for many people in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, and I thank everyone in these areas for their patience and willingness to follow the rules. “Yesterday I chaired a meeting of the Local Action Gold Committee, and unfortunately, the data does not yet show a decrease in the transmission of this terrible virus. “It means we must keep the current restrictions in place to allow more time for the impact of this ban on indoor gatherings to be felt, and make sure local residents and their loved ones are protected. “At the request of the local area we are also extending these restrictions to Preston. We are constantly examining the data on the prevalence of the virus in these areas, and we will review the measures again next week. “As we continue to see rising rates of the virus across Europe, it is vital we take every precaution to protect our country. I urge everyone in these areas to follow the rules, get yourself a free test as soon as you get any symptoms, and isolate if NHS Test and Trace tells you to.”

