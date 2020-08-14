Preston lockdown: Why is Preston in lockdown again?

PRESTON is the latest city to see local lockdown measures reinstated again. But, why is Preston in lockdown again?

Residents in the Lancashire city of Preston face stricter restrictions, including banning separate households from meeting each other indoors. The council has already requested residents support and follow the extra precautions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The move brings Preston in line with existing measures in east Lancashire, Greater Manchester and some parts of West Yorkshire.

Why is Preston in lockdown again? Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the city’s restrictions would remain in place “as the data does not yet show a decrease in the transmission of this terrible virus”. He added that any changes to the lockdown would be announced on August 14 following a review to take place next week. Mr Hancock said the decision to extend restrictions to cover Preston was “at the request of the local area”. Almost half of the cases reported in Preston were among people aged 30 and younger, according to Lancashire’s director of Public Health, Dr Sakthi Karunanithi.

New cases of COVID-19 in Preston significant increased in the week to Monday, August 3. Cases numbering 47 at a rate of 33 per 100,000 people were reported, compared with 29 at 20 cases per 100,000 people the week before. On Tuesday, August 4, a further 17 cases were recorded in the Lancashire city. Blackburn, alongside Darwen, Pendle and Burnely, recorded higher rates in the same week, and are all subject to the current tightened lockdown in east Lancashire.

The measures in place for Preston will be kept under constant review, with potential for even stronger localised restrictions from local authorities if guidelines are not followed. Preston City Council’s chief executive, Adrian Phillips, urged residents to follow the advice. Mr Phillips said: “If we can’t reduce the infections we could end up having to have further restrictions on people’s lives, which is not to anyone’s benefit.” Dr Karunanithi said it was “extremely important that we act now” following a significant spike in cases.

“I also want to be clear that this is affecting people from both south Asian and white ethnic backgrounds, particularly those living in poor socio-economic conditions in our city”, he said. “I want to pay extra attention to indoor spaces, particularly pubs, where high numbers of people are mixing between households. “That is a worrying patten that we really must avoid.” Lancashire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Terry woods said the force would take action against people flouting the rules.

Mr Woods added that extra officers would be deployed to Preston following the introduction of the new restrictions. Preston’s new lockdown measures mean that people from different households will not be able to meet in homes or private gardens. Members of two different households should not be mixing in pubs and restaurants, although individual households will still be able to head out for dinner or a drink. The tightening of measures only applies to those living within the boundary of Preston City Council.

