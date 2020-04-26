Prevalence of hypertension in U.S. 45.4 percent in 2017 to 2018.

—In 2017 to 2018, 45.4 percent of adults had hypertension, with prevalence higher among men than women, according to an April data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

Yechiam Ostchega, Ph.D., R.N., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues examined data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to determine the prevalence of age-adjusted hypertension in 2017 to 2018, using the 2017 definition of hypertension, which redefines hypertension threshold levels to 130/80 mm Hg.

The researchers found that the prevalence of age-adjusted hypertension was 45.4 percent among adults in 2017 to 2018 and was higher among men than women (51.0 versus 39.7 percent). There was an increase noted in hypertension by age, from 22.4 to 54.5 and 74.5 percent for those aged 18 to 39, 40 to 59, and 60 years and older, respectively. The prevalence of hypertension was higher in non-Hispanic black than non-Hispanic white or Hispanic adults (57.1 versus 43.6 and 43.7 percent, respectively). Among men and women, college graduates had the lowest prevalence of hypertension. From 1999 to 2000 to 2013 to 2014, there was a decrease seen in the overall prevalence of hypertension (from 47.0 to 41.7 percent), followed by an increase in 2017 to 2018 (45.4 percent).

“In general, lowering the blood pressure threshold for the diagnosis of hypertension is expected to result in earlier treatment,” the authors write.