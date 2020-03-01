Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child and will marry

The Conservative leader would thus become the first British Prime Minister to marry when he visited 10 Downing Street for 250 years.

A baby at 10 Downing Street. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child, the British press reported on Saturday 29 February. Boris Johnson, 55, and Carrye Symonds, 31, are also engaged to marry. Conservative leader to become first British Prime Minister to marry at 10 Downing Street in 250 years, daily reports The Telegraph.

Boris Johnson and Carrye Symonds’ baby is expected to be born in early summer, the couple said. It is not the first baby to be born at 10 Downing Street: David Cameron had been the father of a little Florence in 2010 and Tony Blair had had his son Leo during his mandate in 2000, recalls the British press.