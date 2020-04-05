Primeira Liga Standings

Apr 4 (OPTA) – Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 24 19 3 2 50 16 60 ………………………………………… 2 Benfica 24 19 2 3 52 14 59 ………………………………………… 3 Braga 24 14 4 6 41 26 46 4 Sporting CP 24 13 3 8 37 26 42 ………………………………………… 5 Rio Ave 24 10 8 6 32 23 38 ………………………………………… 6 Guimarães 24 10 7 7 40 25 37 7 Famalicão 24 10 7 7 38 40 37 8 Moreirense 24 7 9 8 34 32 30 9 Gil Vicente 24 7 9 8 25 29 30 10 Santa Clara 24 8 6 10 19 26 30 11 Boavista 24 7 8 9 19 23 29 12 Setúbal 24 6 10 8 17 27 28 13 Belenenses 24 7 5 12 19 38 26 14 Tondela 24 6 7 11 20 30 25 15 Marítimo 24 5 9 10 22 32 24 16 Paços Ferreira 24 6 4 14 18 34 22 ………………………………………… 17 Portimonense 24 2 10 12 16 34 16 18 Aves 24 4 1 19 23 47 13 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation