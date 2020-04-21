Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts, 36, tweets from hospital as she is tested for coronavirus

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts has revealed she has been admitted to hospital where she is being tested for coronavirus.

Roberts, who also goes by the name Giuffre, tweeted a picture of herself from a hospital bed after experiencing symptoms of the virus.

‘I’m so scared right now’, the 36-year-old admitted in the post on Tuesday.

Roberts claims she was trafficked to the Duke of York at least three times in 2001, when she was aged 17.

It is not clear which hospital she has been admitted to, but the mother-of-three now resides in Cairns, far north Queensland, Australia.

She continued to describe her symptoms, saying she had been having trouble with breathing, as well as fever and a cough.

‘Getting tested for Covid-19 praying it’s not positive,’ she said.

Ms Roberts claims she had sex with Prince Andrew at the behest of his friend Epstein three times: once at Epstein’s New York apartment, once in the Caribbean, and once at the London home of Ghislane Maxwell, the American financier’s alleged madam, in March 2001.

Speaking about her first alleged encounter with Prince Andrew in London, Ms Roberts said she was taken to Tramp Nightclub where she recalls dancing with the ‘sweating’ prince when she was 17.

After leaving the nightclub, Ms Roberts said: ‘In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey.’ A photo that shows Giuffre, Prince Andrew and Maxwell in Ghislaine’s apartment taken in 2001 has been widely circulated.

Prince Andrew has strenuously denied Ms Roberts’ allegations that she was forced to have sex with him three times in 2001.

The prince says he doesn’t even remember meeting her, despite the existence of a photograph showing him with his arm around the teenager’s bare waist alongside Epstein’s girlfriend and alleged ‘madame’ Ghislaine Maxwell, a friend of his.

A ‘car crash’ interview on the BBC’s Newsnight programme saw him claim that, on the day Miss Roberts claims he had sex with her he had taken his daughter to Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey, for a party before spending the night at home.

He also dismissed claims he was sweating profusely during their encounter because he had a ‘peculiar medical condition’ meaning he cannot sweat, caused by his experiences in the Falklands War.

Ms Roberts says she was used as a teenage sex slave by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein after allegedly being procured by ‘madame’ Maxwell.

She alleges Maxwell recruited her to train as a masseuse while working as a locker-room attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Maxwell has rejected allegations that she has acted as a procurer for Epstein.

Ms Roberts alleges she was forced by Epstein to take part in orgies with rich and powerful men in exotic locations as a teenager from the age of 16.

The 36-year-old now lives in Cairns and is a married mother of three. She is protected in her far north Queensland bolthole by an intercom system and a 4 metre-high wall.

The compound near lush bushland is covered by security cameras and floodlights and dotted with palms.

Australia has suffered its deadliest day yet in the fight against coronavirus. Seven Australians died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the nation’s death toll to 48, with a total of 5,906 cases.

The latest casualties included an international traveller in his 70s who caught the deadly respiratory infection on the Arcadia cruise ship, and a woman in the same age bracket who is believed to have contracted the virus overseas.

The state of Queensland, where Roberts lives, has 934 confirmed cases of the virus.