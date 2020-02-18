Prince Andrew: Duke stayed with tycoon now facing accusations of rape

A TYCOON who Prince Andrew one stayed with is facing allegations of rape – months after the Duke of York was forced to step down as a senior member of the royal family due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Peter Nygard, 78, is alleged to have told girls as young as 14 he could make them models before plying them with alcohol at his mansion in the Bahamas and raping them. He is accused of forcing them into performing “deviant acts” at the mansion, visited by Prince Andrew, 59, in 2000, according to the Mail. The Prince and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson stayed at Nygard Cay, near Nassau, with their daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, who is to marry this May.

A 99-page lawsuit stated there are eight complainants who have made claims about Nygard after staying in his mansion, which they said has 10 bedrooms.

Images have resurfaced of the family smiling in a photos with Nygard. There are no claims made against the Duke and Duchess of York in the lawsuit. Nygard has strongly denied the claims.

The millionaire made three out-of-court settlements to three employees who accused the tycoon of sexual harassment. Express.co.uk has contacted Buckingham Palace for a statement. The new case comes three months after the Queen’s youngest son stepped down from frontline royal duty after a disaster interview with the BBC over the Epstein claims. Epstein was last year found dead in his prison cell.

Andrew stepped back from public duties only a few days after his interview with Emily Maitlis aired because of the outrage it sparked.

Speaking to The Radio Times, Ms Maitlis said Buckingham Palace later informed the Newsnight team it thought they had done a “fair job”. And, speaking about the Duke of York, she said: “The impression I got was definitely that he had been happy with it.” Prince Andrew was widely condemned by commentators and members of the public for failing to express his sympathy for victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. IS]

He also sparked criticism by saying he didn’t regret his association with Epstein as “a whole”, because it allowed him to make new connections and opened up opportunities. After the interview, several companies and businesses backing Andrew’s patronages and his entrepreneurship scheme announced they were either reviewing or withdrawing their financial support. This pushed the Duke to announce he was temporarily stepping back from royal duties, to minimise the backlash on the Royal Family.