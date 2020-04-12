Prince Andrew’s ‘gold-digger’ former lover Koo Stark branded ‘evasive and combative’ by judge

Koo Stark, the Duke of York’s former girlfriend, has been called ‘evasive and combative’ by a judge who ruled against her claim for financial support from the father of her daughter.

Ms Stark, 63 – who dated the Duke of York for eighteen months in the early 1980s – lost her battle with her former partner American financier Warren Walker this week.

She said Mr Walker, 60, in 1997 promised to give her £50,000-a-year, plus household expenses, for life in return for her giving up plans to write a newspaper column called ‘Diary of a Single Mother’.

She added under a 2001 agreement, she was entitled to a £200,000 lump sum.

Judge David Halpern, who oversaw a High Court hearing in London on the row, criticised Ms Stark’s attempt to block the press from the proceedings after she requested that the ruling was published anonymously to stop her adult daughter from being identified. A Court of Appeal judge then rejected her request to challenge Judge Halpern’s ruling.

The judge said that she had been ‘both evasive and combative’ when answering questions, reports The Times.

Ms Stark had been cross-examined for five hours over two days during the hearing.

The judge said she had sought to use the cross-examination ‘as a platform for making the points she wanted to make instead of answering the questions she was asked’.

Judge David Halpern detailed that Ms Stark had submitted court documents which were ‘inconsistent with her witness statement’.

Of the 2001 agreement to help Miss Stark secure a home, he said it was made in the context of family court proceedings relating to their then young child and was not intended for Miss Stark’s benefit.

However, Judge Halpern was also critical of her former partner, Mr Walker, who is a partner in a Boston-based finance company and heir to the mighty Forbes publishing and shipping fortune,

He said it was ‘clear to me that there were occasions when he [Mr Walker] did not tell the court the whole truth’.

He concluded he could not accept any of the financier’s oral evidence ‘unless it is inherently probable or is supported by sufficient corroborative evidence’.

Examples included playing down his engagement to Miss Stark. Mr Walker and Miss Stark – who dated Prince Andrew in the early 1980s – met in 1994 and moved in together in Knightsbridge, west London. They split up at the end of 1999.

Mr Walker paid Miss Stark the equivalent of £50,000 a year from September 1997 until the end of 1999 but insisted the payments were voluntary to ensure continued contact with his daughter. In his submission to the court, Mr Walker said he had ‘always been concerned about gold diggers’. He added: ‘I am trying to say [in the letter] that she is not a gold digger, although I actually believe she is. I was trying to be sensitive.’

The case was heard in private in January. In his judgment, Judge Halpern said it was ‘not an exaggeration that the parties disagreed on almost everything, save for the fact that they clearly love [their daughter]’.

Ruling against Miss Stark, the judge described her ‘professed ignorance of her financial affairs implausible’. He said: ‘I conclude that Mr Walker’s evidence is close to the truth.’