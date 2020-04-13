Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Secretly Have A ‘Naughty’ Relationship

Although Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship history is riddled with scandal, the couple has managed to build a close bond.

In the past, Charles and Camilla briefly dated in the 1970s, however, the two broke up after the Prince of Wales returned to Royal Navy duty. While Camilla went on to marry Andrew Parker Bowles, Charles married Lady Diana Spencer.

However, Prince Charles and Camilla couldn’t stay away from one another and began an affair in 1986. Their secret relationship would later become a public scandal. Despite their tattered pasts, a body language expert believes the couple has a strong bond.

Judi James deciphered a photo of the couple which was released in celebration of their 15th wedding anniversary. “This pose probably reveals more about the secret of Charles and Camilla’s marriage and enduring relationship than some of their royal appearances ever could,” she told Fabulous.

“Casually dressed and clutching their dogs, the pair’s body language resembles that of two giggly, naughty children rather than two high-ranking royals.”

While Camilla may be the extrovert in the relationship, James revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall knows how to put her husband at ease.

“Although it’s Camilla injecting the spontaneity into this pose it is clearly getting the best result from Charles, showing how in-tune she is with her husband, and how much behind the scenes comfort and support she must provide for him.”

James went on to reveal that the couple has undeniable chemistry. “Camilla leans in towards her husband in a subtle PDA, and she looks far more relaxed than him, holding her dog casually while Charles appears to be clutching his awkwardly, like a guitar,” she explained.

“But the key message from the pose is that it is Camilla who allows Charles to lead an informal, unstuffy and fun life away from his royal role.”

Even though the couple appears to enjoy being around one another, nowadays, Prince Charles and Camilla are currently practicing social distance due to the coronavirus pandemic.