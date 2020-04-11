Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla Will Have Low-Key Wedding Anniversary Celebration Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will have a low-key wedding anniversary celebration.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will mark the 15th year of their wedding on Thursday. The royal couple have several reasons to celebrate the milestone especially after the future king tested positive for coronavirus and survived.

Prince Charles and Camilla quarantined separately. Both have ended their self-isolation just in time for their wedding anniversary. However, according to royal expert Phil Dampier, they will only have a low-key celebration not a grand one due to the unfolding situation that also discourages big gatherings.

“The couple will want to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary but it will have to be low-key I’m afraid,” Dampier said.

“A party will be out of the question. Big gatherings and celebrations are not likely for the foreseeable future.”

Dampier also noticed that the royal couple looked strained and worried. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, they were like everyone else. They even made jokes about it, but no one in the family is joking about the situation at present.

In March, Prince Charles and Camilla visited London Transport Museum. Royal correspondent Chris Ship shared a photo of Camilla with a funny caption.

“‘I’m self-isolating’ laughs the Duchess of Cornwall as she steps into a one person air raid shelter at the [London Transport Museum],” Ship wrote.

Kate Middleton’s husband Prince William also made a similar joke with Joe Mooney, a paramedic with the National Ambulance Service. The Duke of Cambridge’s humor did not sit well with some royal fans. However, many understood Prince William and Camilla, with one commenting, “Loads of people make jokes in bad circumstances.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla’s relationship wasn’t smooth sailing at the start. Many were against them because the public’s sympathy was with Princess Diana after she said in an interview that “there were three of us in this marriage,” implying about their affair. However, due to their enduring love, even the late Princess of Wales’ fans have started to support the future king and queen consort’s marriage.