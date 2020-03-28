Prince Charles ‘Quietly Dying’ At Polo Match With William, Harry After Getting Into Accident

Prince Charles got into a terrible accident while he was playing polo with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, years ago.

During a 2006 interview with Ant and Dec for the Prince’s Trust, Prince Charles detailed what happened while he was playing polo with the boys.

The heir to the throne started his story by saying that he and his sons really wanted to win. In his mind, Prince Charles was thinking that he was being silly so he decided to get on with it.

“I was trying too hard, I remember, I had to turn the pony very fast. The next thing, the pony came down, so I must have landed absolutely on my head. Anyway, it completely felled me. I ended up being taken to hospital,” Prince Charles said.

The dad of two then revealed how his sons reacted when they saw him lying on the ground. Prince Harry, in particular, hilariously thought that his dad was just snoring.

“There I was, busily swallowing my tongue, quietly dying! Can you imagine they tried to kill me so they could walk off with my ponies!” Prince Charles said and everyone burst out in laughter.

Prince Harry hilariously replied that he and Prince William also wanted to walk off with everything that their dad owns.

Prince Charles has a wonderful relationship with her sons. Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to quit the royal family, rumors swirled that the Prince of Wales was enraged at his youngest son.

But earlier this month, a royal insider told The Sun that this isn’t the case. In fact, Prince Charles and Prince Harry’s relationship is rock solid.

“Harry is and always has been incredibly close to his father. And nothing that has happened in the last few months has changed that. Of course, everybody, Prince Charles included, would rather that Harry and Meghan had remained as part of the Royal Family,” the source said.